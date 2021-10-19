Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Short Interest Update

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,030,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 38,680,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.72.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,775,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 14.2% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 232,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tellurian by 176.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 885,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 564,959 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tellurian by 94.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 284,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 138,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

