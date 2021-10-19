Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Trading Up 0.6%

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 1,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.

About Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

