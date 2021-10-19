TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Update

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TCV Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82. TCV Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCVA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

