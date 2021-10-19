Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up to $17.10

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $17.71. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 42 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $682.21 million and a PE ratio of -5.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 705,526 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,640 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 196,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

