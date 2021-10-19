Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,200 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the September 15th total of 333,500 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPX. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Shares of SNPX opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.41. Synaptogenix has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.