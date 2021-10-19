SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Down 21.0% in September

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 29,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,518. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

