SureRemit (RMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.40 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $1,621.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00063519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00067354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00097857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,217.58 or 1.00079679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.00 or 0.05904952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020725 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.