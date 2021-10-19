Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.28.

Shares of TSE SU traded up C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,015,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,194,312. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.77. The company has a market cap of C$42.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.05.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.4828582 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

