Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 64,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $327.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

