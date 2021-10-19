Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 136 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.34. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.60 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

