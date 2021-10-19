Stifel Financial Corp Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,823 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 413,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 367,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 60,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 240,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTT opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

