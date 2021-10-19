Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Starwood Property Trust worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

