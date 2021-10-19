Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,023 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 128,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $622.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $628.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

