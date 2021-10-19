Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 21,453 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,453 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

