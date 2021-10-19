Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 145 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 102.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $581,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $127,445,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $417.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $406.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.47. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $437.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

