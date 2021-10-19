Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $54.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

