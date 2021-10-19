Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $8,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $164.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.60. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $111.29 and a 52 week high of $165.44.

