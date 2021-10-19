STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Down 1.6%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.88. 80,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 48,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark set a C$1.72 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$128.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.51.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

