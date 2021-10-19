State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Shares of STT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.31. 36,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,788. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.12.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.85.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

