StableXSwap (STAX) Price Reaches $2.74 on Major Exchanges

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $37.38 million and $108.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00004303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,551.61 or 0.99851861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00053144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00046139 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.06 or 0.00700852 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

