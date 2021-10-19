S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 600,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.51. 9,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $689,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

