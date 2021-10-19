SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,614.14 ($21.09).

SSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,588 ($20.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,484. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,238.42 ($16.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,688.05 ($22.05). The company has a market capitalization of £16.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,618.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,548.82.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.