SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 682,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 848,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
FLOW traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82.
SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.
SPX FLOW Company Profile
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
