SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 682,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 848,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

FLOW traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

