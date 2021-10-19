Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 77.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $163.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.98. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $222.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

