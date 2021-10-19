SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stock Position Decreased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 239,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,433,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 376,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 63,587 shares during the last quarter.

SPMD stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34.

