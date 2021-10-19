SparkPoint Fuel Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $418,346.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00064018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00067326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00098416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,988.14 or 0.99722127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.16 or 0.05914555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00020652 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

