Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sonos were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sonos by 201.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,811 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in Sonos by 179.6% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 1,397,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 897,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 547.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 47.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,818,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,068,000 after purchasing an additional 589,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 35.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,773,000 after purchasing an additional 483,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SONO opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

