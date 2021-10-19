SolGold’s (SOLG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 56 ($0.73) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.77% from the company’s previous close.
SOLG stock traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 27.62 ($0.36). The company had a trading volume of 1,213,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,688. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £633.48 million and a P/E ratio of -34.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.56. SolGold has a 52-week low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 39 ($0.51).
SolGold Company Profile
