SolGold’s (SOLG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 56 ($0.73) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 102.77% from the company’s previous close.

SOLG stock traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 27.62 ($0.36). The company had a trading volume of 1,213,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,688. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £633.48 million and a P/E ratio of -34.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.56. SolGold has a 52-week low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 39 ($0.51).

Get SolGold alerts:

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.