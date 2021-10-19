SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 559,900 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 460,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SFTBY traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 263,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 81.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

