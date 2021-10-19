Snap-on (SNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Snap-on to post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Snap-on to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SNA opened at $222.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

