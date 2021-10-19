Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Shares Gap Up to $2.96

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.96, but opened at $3.22. Smart Share Global shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EM. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,315,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $24,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $12,412,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $6,765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,424,000. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

