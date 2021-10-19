SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in SLM by 11.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SLM by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 469,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 75,316 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SLM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.