Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.15

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVKEF. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.