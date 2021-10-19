SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives $218.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.00.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $366,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,193 shares of company stock valued at $14,632,124. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the third quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in SiTime in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.68. 109,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,567.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. SiTime has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $239.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.39 and its 200-day moving average is $146.05.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

