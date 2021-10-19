Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Short Interest Up 25.8% in September

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $21.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.01. 2,941,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $187.86.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $806,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,015.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SI shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.