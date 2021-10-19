Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Shares Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) by 1,454.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,174,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099,139 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 70.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $386,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLCR opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.