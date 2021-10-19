Sigma Planning Corp Has $695,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after buying an additional 87,326 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,546,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,245,000 after buying an additional 345,541 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

