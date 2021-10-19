Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 54.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,115,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,857,000 after buying an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,138,000 after buying an additional 37,811 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

