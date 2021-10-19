Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

