Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 5,298 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $621,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 58,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $19.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.