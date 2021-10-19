Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 149 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

