SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Short Interest Update

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the September 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,010.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,245 shares of company stock worth $311,913. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

