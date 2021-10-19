Short Interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Increases By 49.2%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60,197 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verastem by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 122,195 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $477.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

