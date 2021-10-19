Short Interest in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Drops By 27.6%

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Trustmark alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,436,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trustmark by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,175,000 after buying an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 9.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after buying an additional 217,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 8.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 63,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. 9,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.