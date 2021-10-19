Short Interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Decreases By 21.4%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,700 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 310,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 674,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRKA stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. 121,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,362. Troika Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

