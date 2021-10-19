Short Interest in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Increases By 47.1%

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of IRL opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The New Ireland Fund has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRL. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The New Ireland Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in The New Ireland Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

