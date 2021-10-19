Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Drops By 28.4%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NYSE:GF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,136. The New Germany Fund has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 247,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 234,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 363.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 59,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

