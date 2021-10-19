Short Interest in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Declines By 17.5%

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

REDU opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.21. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $7.32.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.90 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the first quarter worth $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

