Short Interest in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Rises By 31.9%

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 633,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Premier by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1,432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 358,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Premier by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after purchasing an additional 341,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PINC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.93. 1,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. Premier has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $40.35.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

