Short Interest in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Expands By 28.6%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 902,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PLBY Group stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.94. 82,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,395. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 847,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,700,402.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

